Tense scenes at university HQ

The University of Kerala headquarters at Palayam was the epicentre of agitations over the University College controversy for the second day on the trot on Tuesday.

A demonstration by the Kerala Students Union (KSU) disrupted the functioning of the university and kept the police on tenterhooks for over an hour.

Around 20 activists stormed the administrative block of the university.

Catching the security personnel off guard, the agitators split into two groups with one barging into the secured passage that led to the office of the Vice Chancellor.

The other group of seven KSU workers dashed to the terrace and threatened suicide.

Host of demands

The agitators raised a host of demands, including suspension of the University College Principal and steps to debar the students who were accused in the case.

With Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai turning down their requests, the activists laid siege to his office.

The protesters later heeded the advise of KSU leaders and came down from the building.

The agitators, along with many others who joined them later, began to agitate outside the administrative block, prompting the police to remove them forcefully. Around 20 activists were arrested and taken to the Armed Reserve camp.

Soon, the pro-Congress Kerala University Staff Union held a demonstration, demanding a comprehensive probe. Later, another demonstration taken out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad was blocked outside the university gates.