Telangana native dies of COVID-19 in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 May 2020 20:46 IST

He and family came by a train from Jaipur

The capital district registered its second COVID-19 death on Thursday with the throat swab tests of a 68-year-old Telangana native returning positive a day after he died at the General Hospital here.

He reached here on May 22 along with his wife, two children and two relatives on a special train from Jaipur. With neither the requisite travel pass nor other documents, the nomadic family was shifted to the corona care centre at the Institute of Cooperative Management in Poojappura from the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. The man was soon shifted to the General Hospital as he showed symptoms of the viral infection. His health condition subsequently deteriorated and he died on Wednesday. The body is currently kept at the hospital mortuary.

While the district authorities have decided to conduct the funeral in accordance with his religious custom as well as the COVID-19 protocol, they are yet to finalise the time and location. His family members are likely to be permitted to return to their native place after the completion of quarantine.

7 new cases

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State capital on Thursday, taking the number of people being treated in the district for COVID-19 to 36. All the fresh cases are imported ones — four retuned from abroad and three from Mumbai.

A 61-year-old Chenkal native, a 40-year-old man from Vellarada and a 28-year-old man from Kunnathukal had come on a train from Mumbai on May 23. Three others, including a 69-year-old man from Perumkulam, a 61-year-old Vakkom native and a two-year-old girl from Chullimanoor, had come from Abu Dhabi. The seventh patient, a 30-year-old man from Poonthura, returned from the Maldives on a naval ship.

820 more under observation

The district administration placed 820 people under observation on the day, taking the total number of people being monitored to 6,594. As many as 5,408 people are in home quarantine. Twelve people have been hospitalised with various symptoms. A total of 1,078 people are being monitored in 21 corona care centres.

A total of 110 people entered the State through the Inchivila inter-State check-post on the day. These included 107 people from Tamil Nadu. All were sent to their homes.

Special drive

The Thiruvananthapuram City police registered cases against 771 people during a special drive to detect travel norm violations. The cases, 768 of which were charged against motorcyclists, were registered after they were found to be travelling in violation of the lockdown norms. The police also registered petty cases against 277 people who failed to wear masks outdoors. Eighty-seven others were booked under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.