Teenager drowns to death in Thiruvananthapuram

In an alleged suicide bid, a 17-year old boy drowned to death after jumping into the Karamana river with a girl in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the Channichal ghat close to the house of the girl, aged 17 years, in Kachani near Vattiyurkavu at around 6 a.m. The boy, who hailed from Pullikonam nearby, had gone to her house and attempted suicide shortly afterwards after contacting one of their friends, the Aruvikkara police said, adding that the couple was believed to have been involved in an affair.

While the girl was soon rescued by her relatives who rushed to the spot on being alerted, the boy’s body could only be retrieved by fire force personnel during a search operation that lasted five hours. He was confirmed dead in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471 – 2552056).