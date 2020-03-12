Technopark firms take steps to check COVID-19 spread

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 March 2020 00:18 IST

From thermal scanners to work from home, no stone left unturned

IT companies in Technopark are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among their employees. UST Global, one of the companies in the IT park, will be introducing a new infra-red thermometer scanner at their entrances to scan every employee or associate entering the premises for high body temperature.

As per a communication sent by the company to the employees, this scan will be non-invasive and done remotely without any body contact. Any person with temperature above 99.6 Fahrenheit (37.5 degrees) will be requested to go to the company’s wellness centre or consult a doctor before being allowed inside the office.

Most of the companies have been asking employees from the COVID-19-affected districts of Pathanamthitta and Kottayam to work from home, if they had visited their home recently.

Those returning from overseas locations, where they had gone for on-site work, have also been asked to work from home for 14 days at least. Client visits have been cancelled.

Advisory on travel

Employees have also been asked to restrict travel on weekends or vacation, until the COVID-19 scare is over.

In case of unavoidable travel, they have been asked to utilise personal transport like cars or cabs on hire where they are minimally exposed to crowds.

Companies have also done away with biometric punching to prevent finger to finger spread of the virus.

All public gatherings in Technopark have been cancelled. Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation of Technopark employees which regularly organises events on the campus, has cancelled all the programmes charted for the month, including its women’s day events, coding competitions and a food festival.

The organisation is now focussing on spreading awareness regarding the safety measures to be taken and in quelling fake rumours on the virus spread on the campus.

On Wednesday, Prathidhwani organised a medical camp.

Concern

The companies are concerned whether their business would be affected if the virus scare persists beyond a few weeks. Some officials foresee the possibilities of overseas clients freezing some of the works for the next year, in such a situation.