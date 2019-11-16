Technopark bags award for solar project

A 200 kWp rooftop grid-connected solar power plant has won Technopark the Kerala State Renewable Energy Award instituted by the Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT). The project, which has helped India’s first IT park slash carbon emissions and power purchases, sits atop the Ganga/Yamuna IT building of Phase III. The work was carried out by KELTRON under the technical guidance of ANERT.

The shade-free rooftop has an area of 40,000 sq ft and has generated 221026.97 kWh energy. “The plant can run for 25 years. It has helped Technopark avoid 187.25 tonnes of CO2 emission,” Technopark officials said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the award earlier this week. The project has helped Technopark reduce purchase of electricity.

“We implemented the project as part of the green initiative of the park. It was intended to bring down the use of conventional energy resources. The project has also helped the park in lowering carbon dioxide emissions. This is a huge step in turning the park self-sufficient in green energy production,” Madhavan Praveen, Deputy General Manager-Projects, Technopark, was quoted in a statement.

Technopark is a bulk consumer of the Kerala State Electricity Board, and possesses the licence to supply power to companies operating inside the park.

Mr. Praveen and deputy manager-electrical Anfal A. received the award from the Chief Minister.