Tech varsity to review audit

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has decided to review its academic auditing process of engineering colleges. The move comes amid concerns that a certain extent of subjectivity had crept into the exercise.

The decision was adopted at a meeting of the university’s Board of Governors (BoG) that was held on Saturday.

Criteria

While the report of State-wide audit was presented during the discussions, the participants voiced the need to rework the criteria and guidelines of the study after it was felt that the findings were inaccurate and did not reflect upon ground realities in the case of a section of colleges.The BoG also decided to slightly alter the nature of the exercise as an academic assessment. The university will soon convene a meeting of college principals to chalk out a strategy prior to relaunching the process for which 200 auditors had been deployed.

The meeting also recommended to envision the varsity’s new campus and academic research centres on the lines of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

New master’s courses

While ensuring convergence and interdisciplinary approach in research, the university is expected to launch innovative master’s degree courses. Research-based schools and centres should be opened to attract students from across the world, the BoG urged.

The BoG suggested forming an advisory committee consisting of eminent academicians that will help in creating an academic vision plan in the setting up of the new campus.

Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree, who chaired the meeting, was entrusted to expedite actions on grievances that pertained to examination valuation.

The BoG also ratified the punitive measures taken by the university against erring teachers in this regard.