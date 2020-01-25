Teary farewell to Praveen, family

Hundreds of people joined grieving relatives at Chenkottukonam, near here, on Friday to bid farewell to Praveen Krishnan Nair, his wife Saranya, and their three children who died in a suspected gas leak in Daman, Nepal, earlier this week.

The children, Sreebhadra, 9; Aarcha, 8; and Abhinav, 7, were laid to rest in a single grave at Rohini Bhavan, where Praveen’s parents live with his sister. Praveen and Saranya were cremated on either side of the grave.

Saranya’s nephew Aarav performed the last rites.

Employeed in Dubai

Praveen, 39, who was employed with the Kalandoor Group of Companies in Dubai, leaves behind his father Krishnan Nair, mother Prasanna Kumari, and sister Praseeda. Saranya, 34, was pursuing her MPharm and is survived by her father Sasidhara Kurup and sister Aiswarya.

The bodies had been flown in from New Delhi early Friday morning and were kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. They were brought to Chenkottukonam in five ambulances.

The tragedy had claimed the lives of eight Keralites who were part of a 15-member tourist group from the State. Praveen’s friend and batchmate Ranjith Kumar, 39, of Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode, his wife Indu, 34, and their son Vaishnav, 2, also died in the incident that occurred at Daman.

Gas leak suspected

It is suspected that a gas leak from a heater in the hotel room that the two families shared on Monday night caused the deaths.

The bodies were flown to New Delhi from Kathmandu on Thursday morning after autopsy at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in the Nepal capital.

Minister for Forests K. Raju; former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy; MLAs O. Rajagopal and V.S. Sivakumar; and Mayor K. Sreekumar visited Rohini Bhavan to pay their respects.