Teachers march against Khader report

The Khader Committee report whose recommendation will “destroy” the existing school education structure should be binned, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating an Assembly march taken out by teachers under the aegis of the public education protection committee here on Thursday.

M.K. Muneer, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, said the United Democratic Front would take up the teachers’ protest for the sake of protecting public education.

The teachers are demanding that the government roll back the decision to unify the three school directorates into a single entity.

V.S. Sivakumar, Roshy Augustine, Roji M. John, T.V. Ibrahim, G. Devarajan, Sanal Kumar were among the political leaders who took part in the march. Representatives from the KPSTA, AHSTA , KSTU, HSSTA, KHSTU KAHSTA, KATA and M. Shajerkhan of Save Education Committee also took part.

Mr. Ibrahim said the agitation to protect public education would continue inside and outside the Assembly. At no time in the State’s history had teachers’ identity been questioned this much, he said.

Teachers have been up in arms against the implementation of the report. They had approached the High Court which recently stayed for two months its implementation.