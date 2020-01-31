Teacher fatally run over by tipper lorry

A young school teacher from Othalur near Thrithala in the district was crushed under a speeding tipper lorry at Parakkulam on Thursday. Reshma, 21, daughter of Ravi Thazhathethil, was heading towards her school on her scooter when the tipper lorry hit and crushed her.

Reshma was an English teacher at Modern Higher Secondary School, Pottur, near Anakkara. The tipper lorry was speeding towards a laterite quarry at Malamalkkavu violating rules that it should not operate between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The rear wheels of the lorry crushed the head of Reshma along with her helmet, killing her on the spot near NSS College, Parakkulam.

The body was shifted to Government Taluk Hopsital, Ponnani.

The funeral will take place at her house on Friday morning.