Teacher debarred from setting question papers

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to debar a teacher who had erroneously prepared a question paper for a third-semester Computer Science engineering examination, which turned out to be an exact copy of one that was circulated for an internal test in a college.

The Syndicate, which met here on Tuesday, approved the recommendation of a subcommittee to debar the faculty member from preparing question papers for five years. The BTech examination of the subject ‘Switching Theory and Logic Design’ that was held on January 1 was cancelled after it was found to bear similarities with a series examination conducted in the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram. The teacher will also be required to bear the expenses for conducting the re-examination.

Relenting to the pressure exerted by the student community, the university has also decided to conduct a re-examination for those who “could not” appear for a final-year examination on December 17 on account of a Statewide hartal observed in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Numerous students had wilfully chosen to boycott the examinations in solidarity with the cause.

Review mechanism

The Syndicate also approved a recommendation of the Academic Council to introduce a review mechanism in the revaluation process of undergraduate programmes.