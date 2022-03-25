TCCI urges CM to prevent disruption of normal life during strike

The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to prevent any disruption to normal life and economic activity in the capital city during the two-day nationwide general strike called on March 28 and 29.

In a letter, TCCI president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair and secretary Abraham Thomas said the strike will deprive traders, workers and the general public of two crucial days ahead of the close of the financial year. With economic activity yet to return to normal as during the pre-COVID-19 times and most traders struggling to repay loans, the strike would add to their stress.

They urged the Chief Minister to ‘protect’ the city from any disruption in work or life to conserve the reputation of the State. He has been urged to “advise all concerned to take steps to ensure smooth progress of normal life and economic activity in the State Capital Region during the general strike.”

They also appreciated the positive steps taken by the government to transform the State into a business-friendly one. The results of such steps were evident in the enhanced confidence among investors and the consequent boost in the quantum of investments coming in, the office-bearers added.