Tax on cinema tickets to boost Corpn. coffers

After a gap of more than two years, the city Corporation will again be able to collect entertainment tax on cinema tickets, after the State government on Saturday issued a revised order on the new tax rates.

Though the government had in June this year issued an order allowing civic bodies to collect 10% entertainment tax on the sale of cinema tickets, the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce had approached the court against the move and obtained a stay.

The government held discussions with the film bodies to decide on a middle path, acceptable to both parties. As per this, there will be a 5% entertainment tax on cinema tickets up to ₹100, while a tax of 8.5% will be imposed on tickets above ₹100.

“It is quite a relief that the Corporation can finally begin collecting entertainment tax, as it will give a fillip to our annual revenue. At the time Goods and Services Tax (GST) came in and we stopped collecting entertainment tax, we were collecting as much as ₹10 crore in entertainment tax annually. Now with the increase in the number of multiplexes and screens, this amount will only go up. After the June order, we had hopes of restarting collection, but due to the stay we couldn't. Now that the issues are settled, we will be able to collect it from this month,” said Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar.

The local bodies had stopped collecting entertainment tax since July 2017, when GST was implemented. In November 2018, the State government allotted an amount of ₹9.45 crore to the city Corporation to make up for the losses that it suffered after foregoing entertainment tax in the 2017-18 financial year. The State government calculated the amount liable to be provided to each local body by considering the entertainment tax collected in the financial year 2015-16 and adding 15% of that amount to it.

Increases every year

In 2015, the Corporation had collected ₹8.21 crore in entertainment taxes, while in 2016, the amount was ₹8.51 crore. The tax increases every year considerably with the development and expansion of the city, and with the number of events that happen here.