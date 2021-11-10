Tax defaulters’ list for Pattom, medical college out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 November 2021 20:22 IST

Objections can be filed within 15 days

The city Corporation on Wednesday published the ward-wise list of those in the Pattom and Medical College zones with pending building tax payments.

The list includes those who have pending tax for the past several years as well as those who have not paid the tax for the first six months of 2021-22. The lists are available on the Corporation’s website, the Sanchaya website and at the zonal office. Those who have objections to the list can submit the same in an application form available at the zonal offices, main office and the Corporation website, within 15 days.

The civic body had on Monday published a similar list for the Thiruvallam zone. Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the lists for all the zones would be published before November 20.

Adalats from Nov. 22

Adalats for sorting out the issues faced by those whose tax payments have not been recorded will be held from November 22.

The Sanchaya online system has been plagued with issues, including database discrepancies. Some of the payments made offline as well as online were not getting reflected in the system. These technical issues are being corrected and the database cleaned up for each ward. The software issues were revealed at a time when a controversy over fund misappropriation by some officials at the zonal offices was raging at the Corporation.