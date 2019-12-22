Tap avenues of floriculture: CM

Possibilities of floriculture in the State should be explored widely, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Vasanthotsavam’ flower show organised by the Tourism Department at Kanakakkunnu here on Saturday.

“The area of floriculture provides abundant opportunities. The State Government is now focussing on this. The State is not producing as much flowers as it is capable of. Compared to other areas of agriculture, floriculture has opportunities to make huge profits for the cultivator. The Government is now taking steps to strengthen the entire tourism sector,” he said.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided. He said that Vasantotsavam was a curtain raiser for the Loka Kerala Sabha.

Food festival

In addition to flowers, the festival has stalls of various departments. A food festival is also being organised as part of it. The Minister also inaugurated the sale of tickets for the festival.