Tanker carrying untreated water seized

The Health squad of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has come across yet another instance which amply justifies the civic body’s recent decision to tightly regulate tanker water supply by private operators.

The squad seized a lorry which was in the process of supplying untreated water to a restaurant at Statue. Apparently, the tanker operator had collected the water from a pond dug in a field at Thiruvallam. Following the incident, the Health squad instructed the restaurant to temporarily down shutters. According to the Corporation, the tanker belongs to AK Water Supply. The squad was led by health inspector Sujith Sudhakar and junior health inspector Saiju.

Tanker registration

The Corporation is collaborating with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for a major initiative to regulate tanker water supply and ensure availability of clean and safe water to the public. Under it, tankers used to supply water for both drinking and other purposes should be registered with the Corporation. Consumers can place their orders for tanker water via the Smart Trivandrum mobile app and web portal. Bookings can also be made through Akshaya centres and the call centres at the Corporation office. Payment of user fee for the services can be made online too. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had passed a bylaw on December 24 for regulating tanker supply.

Vending points

Treated water will be supplied through KWA vending points. The KWA will be responsible for ensuring water quality.

This service, managed by the corporation, will come into effect from February 1 and the civic body has launched the registration of the vehicles. Mayor K. Sreekumar urged the public and the trading community to use this service and stop depending on unauthorised tankers.