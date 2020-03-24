Taking corona care to the grassroots

Anganwadi worker Renuka, posted at the Secretariat on Saturday, is one of the links in the Health Department’s ‘Break the chain’ campaign that attempts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renuka, who belongs to the Thrikannapuram health centre under Anganwadi no.17 of the Corporation’s Integrated Child Development Services project, is one among the many Anganwadi workers and staff deployed by the Women and Child Development Department on rotation duty at public places, including railway stations, bus stations and government institutions, as part of the campaign.

Washing hands

Besides creating awareness among the public on the precautions to be taken to limit the spread of the infection, the Anganwadi workers at these ‘Break the Chain’ kiosks also demonstrate how to wash hands effectively.

Across the State, nearly 60,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers are part of the campaign. Sajikumari, an Anganwadi worker at Vamanapuram (Additional), says she and her colleagues make home visits too. People are told to inform Anganwadi workers if anyone from abroad has returned home.

In such cases, they explain in detail the need for the person to physically distance himself/herself from other members of the family and stress the need for only one family member to look after the requirements of the person in quarantine. They keep track if migrant workers in the area still work there or have left for home or anyone new has arrived.

Prevention steps

They also go over the COVID prevention measures with them and the need to visit primary health centres in case they have cold or fever. The people, says Saji, have been cooperating very well.

Renuka who has won the national award for best Anganwadi worker for 2017-18, says that with Anganwadis closed for preschool students since March 11, they have had to take the ration meant for these children and supply it to their homes. Food for adolescent girls is also being supplied to their homes as take-home ration.

Food

The raw food meant for pregnant and lactation women and the Amritham powder for children in the six months-to-three years age group is already being sent to their homes.

Adolescent girls’ club activities, mothers’ meetings and community-based events such as ‘Kunjoonu’ and ‘Seemanthasangamam’ have been hit by the current crisis.