Take CAA stir to the next level: Shabnam

Activist Shabnam Hashmi has called for the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be taken to the next level, with the launch of a civil disobedience movement when the actual process gets going.

Speaking at ‘We the People’, a civic gathering here on Friday against the CAA and the NRC, she said convincing people to be part of such a movement was the most challenging part.

Road ahead

“While we celebrate the protests, it is important to reflect on what lies ahead. We have to go door to door, convincing people to not submit their papers when some official knocks on their doors. That will be the most difficult part for us,” she said.

The NRC and the CAA are going to affect not just Muslims but all the marginalised sections.

“It is important that farmers, workers, and various sections of women also continue protesting, along with the students. There is enough to protest against in every sphere of activity,” she said.

Ms. Hashmi said the awakening now was unlike anything seen in the country after the struggle for Independence. “We have to remember that irrespective of the resistance, the fascist State has not given in. We have to understand the actual strength of the protests and not romanticise. It is very important to understand that we are fighting a strong force, the RSS,” she said.

Criticising the Opposition for being ineffective in countering the Sangh Parivar, she said, “It is unfortunate that we did not see these kind of protests when Article 370 was repealed. It was the first major attack on our Constitution.”

Social activist and Magsaysay Award winner Sandeep Pandey said it was time for the government to go, as it had lost the support of the people.