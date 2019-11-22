Syndicate to take a call on marks scam today

As the University of Kerala finds itself embroiled in a controversy surrounding the unauthorised alteration of moderated marks, all eyes are on the Syndicate that is expected to decide on the future course of action during its meeting on Friday.

The findings of an internal probe will form the basis of the outcome which, authorities hope, will put a lid on the intense debate that has found resonance at the Assembly as well. The three-member panel, comprising IT experts, took stock of the circumstances that would have led to the modification of marks in the university’s tabulation software.

While senior officers of the establishment have maintained that the shortcomings of the software could have resulted in an inadvertent technical error, the Syndicate is likely to fix accountability on those found responsible for the controversy. It also remains to be seen whether the officials of the Computer Centre will be held accountable for the apparent lapse in ensuring adequate security protocol in the use of computer applications despite being intimated by the Controller of Examinations on multiple instances in the past.

Allegations

The Syndicate will also take a call on the allegations of misdemeanour that have been raised against Johnson R., Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, by his students.

He has been accused of harassing several M.A. Psychology students by purposefully denying them their eligible marks in examinations with malicious intent. A Syndicate subcommittee had conducted an inquiry.

Demanding his dismissal, the postgraduate students will take out a demonstration to the university headquarters on Friday.

Notably, the university had terminated Mr. Johnson’s services in 2013 after the then Syndicate had found that his appointment was made allegedly in violation of the prescribed rules.

However, the move was nullified by the Kerala High Court, paving way for his reinstatement.

The agenda of the Syndicate meeting is also expected to include the appointments to the posts of the Controller of Examinations and the Finance Officer,