Swearing-in of new members today

Election of Mayor, municipal chairpersons on Dec. 28

All the hundred newly elected councillors of the city Corporation will be sworn in at the council hall on Monday morning.

One out of them, Left Democratic Front councillor S. Jayachandran Nair of the Kudappanakkunnu ward who had tested positive for COVID-19, will be wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit and will swear in last.

District Collector Navjot Khosa will administer the oath to the senior-most member, P. Ashok Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who will in turn administer the oath to the rest of the 99 members.

The swearing in ceremony in the city Corporation has been scheduled at 11.30 a.m. The senior-most member will preside over the first council meeting after the swearing-in ceremony.

COVID protocol

The District Collector has stipulated that only a relative or a member of the political party can accompany an elected member for the swearing-in ceremony, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 protocols.

The seating arrangements have been made in keeping with the physical distancing norms.

The Collector had issued instructions for disinfecting all the council halls in the district ahead of the swearing-in. No celebrations with large number of people are allowed outside the council hall. There will be restriction to the entry of public to the council hall. The swearing in ceremony will be streamed live on facebook as well as through a screen placed outside the council hall.

In other local bodies

Swearing in of newly elected members to the the district panchayat, municipalities, block panchyats and grama panchayats will be held at 10 a.m. on the day.

The Mayor of the city Corporation and the chairpersons of the municipalities would be elected on December 28.

The presidents of the three-tier panchayats will be elected on December 30.