Swami Satyaprakasa laid to rest

The mortal remains of Swami Satyaprakasa Jnana Tapaswi, president of the Santhigiri Ashram who passed away here on Monday were laid to rest in the ashram premises on Wednesday evening. People from different walks of life turned up for the funeral rites.
General Secretary of the ashram Swami Chaithanya Jnana Tapaswi and organising secretary Swami Gururatnam Jnana Tapaswi led the ceremonies. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers Kadakampally Surendran and K.K.Shylaja, Adoor Prakash MP, MLAs, State Police Chief Loknath Behra, Palayam Imam Suhaib Moulavi and other religious, social and cultural leaders were among those paid last respects to the departed soul.
The Chief Minister said the Swami was one of the exalted spiritual leaders in the State, noted for his simplicity and humility.
