SVEEP activities get under way

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 March 2021 10:20 IST

ECI programme for voter literacy

Stern action would be taken against poll officials who do not act impartially, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said on Thursday, adding that the cooperation of the public was essential for free and fair elections.

Mr. Meena was speaking after inaugurating the district-level Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities in connection with the April 6 Assembly polls in the State. Mr. Meena also released the logo.

Informed decision

The Election Commission of India had made arrangements to create an environment that will enable voters to exercise their franchise without fear. The election process was transparent, Mr. Meena said, urging voters to avoid considerations of religion and caste when casting their vote.

Advertising

Advertising

SVEEP is the flagship programme of the Election Commission for spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in the country. It is aimed at encouraging all eligible citizens to vote and make an informed decision during elections.

District Collector Navjot Khosa, who presided, urged all electors to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections. The election would be conducted in strict accordance with COVID-19 guidelines and Green Protocol, she said.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay, Subcollector M.S. Madhavikutty, Rural SP P.K. Madhu, DCP Vaibhav Saxena, District Development Commissioner Vinay Goyal, and SVEEP brand ambassador Tiffany Brar were present.