Survey on women’s safety identifies several black spots

A women’s safety survey conducted on the Technopark campus by the Prathidhwani Women Forum, a collective of employees, has identified several black spots in the region.

A total of 305 women employees from 63 IT companies participated in the survey, which was conducted over a week in June.

Among the 12 black spots in and around the campus, requiring more surveillance, are the Technopark rear gate-Thrippadapuram Temple Road, Technopark Nila gate to KSEB substation, Kazhakuttam-Technopark service road, Attinkuzhy-railway station road, service roads from Technopark to Kulathoor, service roads opposite to UST Global and Infosys, Phase 3-Kallingal- Thrippadapuram road, Technopark back gate to Karyavattom Campus and the pathway from the service road opposite to Technopark main gate to Pallinada.

The surveyed employees suggested more police patrolling, CCTV camera surveillance and more street lights in these areas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Improved presence of pink police personnel has been sought in service roads and hostel areas during this time period.

They have also sought the appointment of a woman police officer of sub-inspector rank at the Kazhakuttam Cyber City Police Station.

Another suggestion was to display the autorickshaw rates to main places in the auto stands at railway station, Infosys, Kazhakuttam and Karyavattom.

A delegation of the Prathidhwani Women Forum handed over the findings to city Corporation Mayor V.K. Prashant and the City police.

They said they would also inform the Technopark Chief Executive Officer regarding the places inside the Technopark that required more surveillance.