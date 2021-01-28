Survey on Vattiyurkavu development launched

Thiruvananthapuram

28 January 2021 10:46 IST

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, on Wednesday inaugurated a survey to be carried out by the youth brigade on the developmental activities in the Vattiyurkavu constituency in 14 months.

The youth brigade will conduct the survey in 26 wards in the constituency till February 5. Public could send their opinions to kprsanthmla@ gmail.com), to the Whatsapp number (+91 9288006492 ), or at his FB page (vkprsanth), or website (www.vkprasanth.in). The social audit is to be held in three centres from February 1 to 5.

Advertising

Advertising