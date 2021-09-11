Survey on vaccination status of city residents from Sept. 15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 September 2021 19:30 IST

Those about 45 who are yet to get at least a dose will be prioritised in special vaccination drive

The city Corporation will conduct a survey to identify those who are yet to get even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine as part of measures to prioritise vaccination for this category. A 10-member survey team will be deployed in each of the 100 wards of the Corporation to identify those who have got both doses of vaccine, a single dose of vaccine and those who have not yet got vaccines in the age groups from 18-45 years, 45-65 years, and above 65 years.

The completed survey forms will be provided to data entry teams in each of the 10 zones in the Corporation. From this, those above the ages of 60 and 45 who have not got even a single dose of vaccination will be identified and given priority in a vaccination campaign to be launched to ensure 100% vaccination in the Corporation area. Special camps will be conducted in areas where there are more number of unvaccinated people.

Cash award for ward

The survey will be held from September 15 to 22. The special vaccination camps will begin September 16. The Corporation has also announced cash awards for the wards that complete 100% vaccination in the above 45 age category (at least a single dose). The ward which reaches the milestone first will get a cash award of ₹10,000, which can be spent for sanitation activities in the ward.

Neighbourhood panels

The Corporation has also decided to form neighbourhood committees for monitoring of COVID-19 patients in home quarantine. One committee will be formed for a cluster of 250 houses, with representatives from the volunteer force, residents’ associations, Kudumbashree volunteers and Janamaithri Police. The committees are to be formed by September 15.

The responsibilities of contact tracing, monitoring to ensure that quarantine norms are being followed and doorstep delivery of essentials, have to be divided between members of the neighbourhood committee. The committee has to ensure that a person who tests COVID-19 positive has enough facilities to isolate at home.