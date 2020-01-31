Survey of Vellayani Lake begins

The much-anticipated hydrographic survey of Vellayani Lake by the Indian Navy as part of the Revive Vellayani project, launched jointly by the Swasthi Foundation and the State government, is under way.

The survey, covering the entire lake area, will create its comprehensive bathymetric map. It is expected to take 10-15 days.

The navy is the only agency in the country that has the capability and equipment sensitive enough to conduct the survey.

How it is done

For the survey, an echo-sounding device will bounce high-frequency sound waves off the lake bottom, creating an image with pinpoint accuracy. The sounding will reflect the depth of every 0.0625 sq km.

The survey is being conducted by the Naval Hydrographic Survey Unit team, led by chief petty officer Kulvir Kadiyan who is the surveyor in-charge.

It comprises Bharat Rajput (assistant surveyor) and Mandip Kumar (engineer). They are accompanied by a diving team led by P. Sajayan Nair and Vijay Kumar.

A gap of decades

On completion of the survey, the bathymetric map will aid estimate the quantum of silt that needs to be dredged from each area.

Such a comprehensive survey of Vellayani Lake, the second largest freshwater lake in the State, has not been conducted for several decades.

The final report will be submitted to the Irrigation Department.

The navy had stepped in to assist with the conservation of the lake at a Navy Day function held at Kulangara, near Kakkamoola, here. The Revive Vellayani project is being supported by various organisations and agencies, including the district administration, the police, Fire and Rescue Services, and so on.

A geospatial study conducted earlier had found considerable reduction in the area of the lake. In 1973, it was 558.93 hectares. In 1992, it had dwindled to 267.89 ha; in 2001 to 267.14 ha; and in 2011 to 243.39 ha. At present, the extent of the lake is only 222 ha.