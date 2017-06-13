Support for alternative medicine research: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has offered all support from the government for research to validate alternative treatment practices.

Inaugurating the annual conference of the Siddha Medical Association of India here on Monday, the Chief Minister pointed out that there was a renewed interest in alternative medicinal practices and this should be utilised with responsibility. “Alternative systems of medicine declined in popularity due to the over-emphasis given by the public to allopathic medicines. Now a days, the people are recognising the importance of alternative medicines as a complete solution for every health issue,” he said.

Level-playing field

He said the government would give a level-playing field for all systems of medicine and take care to promote systems such as Siddha, Unani, and Ayurveda. He, however, cautioned the Siddha practitioners about adversities after market began to dominate the field. He honoured Malayatoor Sukumaran Vaidyar, Gopakumar, and Valiyarathala Sreedharan Aashan for their contributions to the field. He released Siddhavarmasaaram, a book by Valiyarathala Sreedharan Aashan, by handing it over to V.B. Vijayakumar, executive committee member, Central Council of Indian Medicine.