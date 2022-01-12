Supplyco launches online sales in Thiruvananthapuram

The facility will be extended across the State by March

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) launched an online sale and home delivery of its commodities in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits on Tuesday.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said the facility would be extended across the State by March, while formally launching the facility at a function held at the Supplyco People’s Bazaar in East Fort here.

Supplyco ventured into the e-commerce avenue a month ago when the scheme got under way in Thrissur. Mr. Anil said the company had been able to transition from one that distributed essentials through the Kudumabashree to an enterprise that developed its own delivery network. The entire chain of Supplyco supermarkets would come under the network within two months, he said.

Mr. Anil added that the a wide range of items including essential commodities, vegetables, fruits as well as the products of Milma, Horticorp, Kepco, and Matsyafed would be available for online sales. Agriculture produce will also be soon procured directly from farmers for the purpose. The initiative was bound to fetch them greater returns, he pointed out.

Customers could place orders through the ‘Supply Kerala’ mobile application to purchase products from Supplyco. As part of steps to encourage online sales, Supplyco would provide 5% discount from the total bill amount for home deliveries. The products purchased would be delivered within 24 hours.

Presiding over the function, Transport Minister Antony Raju said mini-outlets of Supplyco would soon come up in all KSRTC depots across the State. The work on establishing a full-fledged supermarket at the KSRTC Central station in Thampanoor was in its last stages. The outlet would be opened for the public this month, he added.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty received the first order through the online sale. The Ministers also jointly launched a ‘Selfie with Supplyco Products’ contest. Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju, ward councillor Janaki Ammal, Supplyco general manager T.P. Salim Kumar, and regional manager V. Jayaprakash also participated.