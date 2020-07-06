Supermarkets sealed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 July 2020 23:45 IST

The city Corporation’s health squad sealed a supermarket at Pattom for functioning in violation of the lockdown restrictions. A team led by Mayor K. Sreekumar sealed the Giant supermarket near Vydyuthi Bhavan on Tuesday noon.

A medical store run by the same group adjacent to the supermarket was not functioning.

The health team also sealed the Kunnil supermarket near Government Medical College Hospital for similar violations. Mr. Sreekumar said the public should co-operate with the restrictions being imposed to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

