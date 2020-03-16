Supermarkets feel COVID-19 shivers

The mild levels of panic witnessed in the city over the weekend following reports on COVID-19 cases in the district seems to have reflected on the shelves in supermarkets and other shops in the city.

While things have not escalated to ‘panic buying’ levels, there has been an increased demand for provision items with people stocking up more than the usual amount, according to supermarket managers in the city.

“The number of people visiting us have dwindled, but those who are visiting are buying larger quantities than usual, probably because they assume that there will be a shortage if things escalate. There is a lot of extra demand for rice, pulses, vegetables, frozen food items, perishable items and various kinds of snacks. But we have enough stock to meet the demand,” says Biju, customer care manager at the Ramachandran’s supermarket in Attakulangara.

The situation is similar at the Spencer’s supermarket at Pattom, which has also been experiencing some levels of stock shortage. “We had a lot of customers coming in and purchasing in large quantities during the weekend. But, since Sunday afternoon, the number of customers has fallen considerably,” says an employee at the supermarket.

With quite a few people coming out on Monday, to accompany their children appearing for examinations, some of the supermarkets located near schools witnessed rush in the morning and afternoon. At the More supermarket near the General Hospital junction, the rice and other provisional items were slowly disappearing from the shelves.

Medical stores in the city continued to experience shortage of masks and sanitisers, but owners said they were expecting stocks to come in this week. The hand sanitisers being manufactured by the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) were also expected to reach the shops soon.

“Today, we got a small load of hand sanitisers from a private company, out of which only four are left now. With the jail department expected to supply masks, even that issue will be addressed soon,” says Vallabhadas, owner of Sarada medical store, located near General Hospital.