Summer classes: Child rights panel for action

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman P. Suresh has directed the General Education Department to take stringent action against those educational institutions that have not been heeding the government order that classes should not be conducted during summer vacations and to submit a report to the commission.
The directive was issued by the commission following media reports that some schools have already commenced classes.
The government had issued an order banning summer vacation classes following the recommendation of the commission.
The GO issued on March 29 had specified that the ban would be applicable to all educational institutions in the State, including those following ICSE and CBSE syllabuses.
