Summer camps galore

Promising a fun-filled summer vacation for children is the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud here. The council will organise ‘Kilikkoottam’ for students from classes 1 to 9. It will get under way at the ‘magic park’ being arranged on the council premises on April 5 and go on till May 15.

Besides classes, children will be introduced to newspaper and film production, acting, environment study, story and poetry writing, and clay modelling.

In the wake of increasing attacks on children in recent times, those taking part in the camp, and if necessary, their parents will be given counselling by experts in the field.

For details, call Ph: 0471 2324932, 2324939, 8301068586, 9847464613.

Summer School at YMCA

The Summer School at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) will kick off on April 3 for children in the 4-17 age group.

The school, which will go on till May-end, will include classes on creative skill development, magic, public speaking, lifeskill training, guitar, keyboard, and sports, besides interactions with eminent personalities. For details, call Ph: 0471 2330059, 2339078.

Hindi

The Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha will conduct vacation classes in Hindi for school and college students at its learning centres.

Students can opt for ‘Prathmik,’ ‘Madhyama,’ ‘Rashtrabhasha,’ and ‘Praveshika’ courses, depending on their age. For details, call Ph: 0471 2473869.

Kung-Fu

Those looking to learn some martial arts can head to Kwan-Wing Kung-Fu Satheendran’s Health Club for classes in Kung-Fu and Tai-Chi at Sathyan Memorial from April 3. Call Ph: 9847716888 for details.

Cricket

Budding cricketers can turn out for a 30-day coaching camp conducted by the Killipalam Cricket Academy starting on April 6. Those in the 5-23 age group will be trained in body fitness, net practice, umpiring, and scoring.

There will also be an academy-level selection to play the District Cricket Association league matches after the camp ends. For details, call Ph: 9447494787.

The Kids Cricket Club, Thampanoor, will also host a cricket camp for those in the 7-10 age group at SMV school grounds from April 3 till May-end. State-of-the-art facilities and individual player analysis are promised, as also guidance from BCCI ‘A’ level coach and Ranji players. For details, call Ph: 0471-2450494, 9605003210, 9745666550.

Photography

The Department of Museums and Zoos will conduct a host of classes for children in its activity centre from April 5.

Children can try their hand at painting, clay modelling, folk theatre, and photography, among other things. Call Ph: 9539866972, 9061750917, 9895674774.

Talent development

High school students can head for the talent development courses and higher secondary and first-year undergraduate students for the Civil Services Foundation course being conducted by the State Civil Service Academy’s centre here.