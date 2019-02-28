Suicide threat by former KSRTC staff

Tension prevailed near the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club for around an hour when four former KSRTC employees threatened to commit suicide from atop two trees.

Former empanelled conductors, Sandhya, Sajini, Shafeeq and Sayooj climbed the trees by around 2.30 p.m. The suicide bid took place close to the Central Stadium, where the valedictory function of the district-level celebrations to mark 1,000 days of the LDF governments was held a few hours later.

The agitators, who had tied ropes round their necks, were brought down by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and police officers an hour later. The prevailing commotion also gave away to an argument among the protesters and media persons who were in the vicinity. However, the situation was soon brought under control by the police.

The suicide bid was the second to be made by the former KSRTC employees who have been agitating for over two months, demanding their reinstatement.

A protest march that had been planned to be taken out to the Cliff House was called off, following assurances that were made by LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan. However, the lack of a favourable response from the government has prompted the protesters to intensity their agitation. (Suicide Prevention Helpline Number: DISHA — 1056, 0471-2552056)