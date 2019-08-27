Suicide bid: Woman dies of burns, husband critical

A woman died of burns and her husband was left in a critical condition when the couple allegedly set themselves ablaze during a suspected suicide bid near Amaravila during the early hours of Monday.

The Parassala police identified the deceased as Devika, 26, of Muzhinada, near Aruvikkara.

Her husband Sreejith, 30, of Malanchuttu, near Parasuvakkal, sustained serious injuries and was battling for life in the Government Medical College Hospital here.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2 a.m. in Kattilavila, near Amaravila, where the couple had been residing in a rented house for long. Their neighbours alerted the police on noticing the fire in the house and hearing cries of help.

While Devika died on the spot, Sreejith was rushed to the hospital.

Their four-year old son, who was left in their car parked outside their house, was found unharmed, the police said.

The inquest proceedings was conducted by the Neyyattinkara revenue divisional officer as necessitated by law in case of deaths of married women within seven years of marriage.

While there were claims that Devika had doused herself with kerosene and set herself ablaze following an argument, the police were yet to ascertain them.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline Number: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)