Sudheeran calls for closing liquor outlets

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V. M. Sudheeran said the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection should also apply to retail liquor outlets, bar hotels and private member’s clubs.
In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Sudheeran said the outbreak demanded the closure of educational institutions and limiting public gatherings.
However, the measures like social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease by touch and proximity did not seem to apply to the liquor business. He said the decision to keep liquor vends open when the outbreak progressed imperilled public health.
