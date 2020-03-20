Suburbs gear up for tougher days

Thiruvananthapuram

20 March 2020 01:31 IST

Steps to spot those with symptoms through field workers and ASHA workers

With the COVID-19 threat looming over the capital district, the suburban areas of the city are feeling the pinch. Shops are less crowded and makeshift bus stops which otherwise are hubs for rural tete-e-tetes, wear a deserted look.

The health clinics in the rural areas are reporting fewer footfall. “Earlier, people used to walk in and ask for medicines even for minor ailments. Now, only those with fever or flu-like conditions come in,” says a health official in Malayankeezhu taluk. Health authorities, who requested anonymity, said strict care was being taken to spot those with COVID-19 symptoms through field workers and ASHA workers. “We closely observe anyone who comes from outside the State. In cases where symptoms are visible, we refer them to the General Hospital and the medical college hospital. There are special ambulances and staff with protective gear have been kept ready here to transport the patients,” says a health worker in Perumkadavila that comes under Neyyatinkara taluk where a total of 772 people are home-quarantined.

Massive campaign

With the health system in the city stretched to the limit, the rural network has equipped itself to combat the spread of the virus. At Vamanapuram, health workers and people’s representatives have launched a massive door-to-door campaign and prepared spreadsheets on the medical history of those coming from abroad. They have also convinced people to postpone public functions and provided support to those quarantined.

A surveillance mechanism involving local people, the police, and field workers has been put in place to prevent anyone under home quarantine from venturing out. “We also counsel quarantined persons and those who ostracise quarantined persons or their families,” says a health official from the Palode area. A campaign named Bala Panchayat is being launched to sensitise children to the need to revive the tradition of washing one’s feet and hands before entering homes.

In some areas like Malayadi under Vithura block that includes some tribal settlements, there is strong support from the local people, says Kannan T., Assistant surgeon at the Public Health Centre. “There are 47 people under observation here. Since the society here is closely knit, surveillance and prevention becomes easy,” he says. In Neyyatinkara taluk, there was a shortage of screening staff. A private hospital deployed students from their nursing college to plug the shortfall, says a senior health official.