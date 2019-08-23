Subject panels should scrutinise rules: Speaker

Subject committees will have to ensure that the laws being framed adhere to the provisions of the Bills passed by the Assembly, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan has said.

“There are instances of delay in framing rules and these rules deviate from the legislation. The subject committees will have to examine it in detail and to avoid the anomalies. Training has been imparted to the legislators in the various subject committees,” the Speaker told a press conference here on Thursday.

Role for common man

The Speaker said ordinary citizens could now bring forth amendments, hitherto a privilege of the legislators, once the Bill is published in the gazette.

This is to encourage Parliamentary democracy and to involve citizens in the legislation process, he added.

The Legislature is working on launching the independent TV for airing the proceedings of the Kerala Assembly in a positive way.

Manhandling

On the manhandling of Eldo Abraham, CPI legislator from Muvattupuzha, during a march in Ernakulam, the Speaker said he had received a complaint from the legislator and it has been forwarded to the Home Secretary.

Replying to a query on the death of Siraj bureau chief K.M. Basheer in a road accident, the Speaker said the driver of the car that rammed the motorcycle of the journalist should get exemplary punishment.

The Speaker also declared the results of Certificate Course in Parliamentary Practice and Procedure held by Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training.

Rank holders

Anila. A.R. of Thiruvananthapuram has secured the first rank, Ahijith B.L. of Thrissur has come second, and Devi Priya R.G and Geethu Prakash shared the third rank.