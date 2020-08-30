Subdued Uthradom in Thiruvananthapuram

People doing their last-minute shopping for Onam celebrations on Sunday. A scene from Pazhavangadi in Thiruvananthapuram. S. Mahinsha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 August 2020 23:39 IST

Pandemic keeps people away from most shopping centres during the Onam festival season

The subdued mood of Uthradom on Sunday was in stark contrast to the mood of the previous years and the last-minute celebratory rush that the day is known for. With COVID-19 cases still on the upswing in the city and the police clamping down on crowding in shopping areas, the markets witnessed comparatively less footfall.

The illuminations along the main thoroughfare of the capital, a highlight of the Onam season, being absent this year, much of the sheen was already missing from the celebrations. The usual cultural events across multiple venues are also absent.

Shopping trips with the entire family were mostly absent as many chose to get the required materials home delivered. According to wholesalers and shopkeepers in the Chala market, sales were much less compared to the usual Onam seasons. Shortage of vegetable stock was also experienced due to less number of loads arriving from Tamil Nadu.

Prices go up

“We did decent sales around Onam, compared to the week before that. But prices shot up as the festival neared due to shortage of vegetables. Prices of okra, beans and other vegetables increased as the usual number of trucks did not come from Tamil Nadu. In some smaller shops, stocks were exhausted,” said V. Ashok who runs Van vegetables at Chala.

The flower sales for Athappookkalam, which was dismal in the initial days, picked up slightly towards Uthradom. According to Sreekumaran, a flower trader, he took a stock only ₹50,000 this season compared to the usual ₹3 to ₹4 lakh worth of stocks.

Textile shops too witnessed only moderate rush as a majority postponed their purchases of new clothes owing to the pandemic.Restaurants had better business compared to the rest of the pandemic period with several orders for sadya being placed.