Study on Vazhayila-Pazhakutti roadwork to be submitted

Road to reduce travel time from the city to Nedumangad

The social impact study report for the four-laning of the Vazhayila-Pazhakutti stretch of the Thiruvananthapuram-Thenkasi interstate road will be submitted this week.

The groundwork for the road that would reduce the travel time from the city to Nedumangad considerably, was progressing fast, said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, who is also the local MLA, in a press release on Monday.

Positive response

He said the public hearing held online, as part of the social impact study, elicited generally positive response to the project, with a demand for timely completion of the project that could give a fillip to the tourism and commercial sector in Nedumangad and surrounding regions.

Land acquisition

Once the report, which was delayed due to COVID-19, was submitted this week, the land acquisition proceedings would begin, he said.

A land acquisition tahsildar, specially appointed for the purpose, would over see this.

The project is being implemented with funds sanctioned from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Funds

A total of ₹338.53 crore has been sanctioned for the project, with ₹279.31 crore for the road construction work and ₹59.22 crore for land acquisition.

The Kerala Road Fund Board Project Management Unit will be the implementing agency of the project.

Mr.Anil said that the project was a dream come true for the people in the region, but there had been attempts from some quarters to scuttle it.

The public would see through such moves, he said.