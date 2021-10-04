Students told to follow all COVID protocols

Low level of virus transmission continuing in State

With higher education institutions reopening in the State on Monday, the Health Department has cautioned students, who are returning to their campuses after a long gap, to be mindful of all COVID-19 protocols and maintain universal safety precautions to prevent themselves from getting infected.

In a statement here, the department pointed out that though the situation involving COVID-19 in the State was less threatening now, the State was not fully rid of COVID-19 and a low level of virus transmission was continuing in the State.

Hence, students should maintain all vigil and ensure that the basic lessons of the pandemic of avoiding crowding and close interactions are not forgotten.

Masks at all times

Teachers and students should ensure that masks are worn properly at all times and that either N 95 masks or double masking should be followed. Masks should not be lowered while conversing in class or among friends.

Physical distancing should be maintained between individuals.

Eating together in college canteens should be totally avoided as virus transmission often happens at such gatherings when masks are lowered.

None should come to campuses if they have symptoms of cold, respiratory illness or fever.

Teachers or students can call the Health Department’s helpline (DISHA 104, 1056, 0471 2552056) to clarify any doubts.