Students protest over group dance results

Dramatic scenes that unfolded at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Chala, very late on Thursday night over the results of the group dance higher secondary event continued on Friday morning.

Students of Government Girls HSS, Pattom, alleged a bid to sabotage their result in the event with the complicity of the organisers.

Shout slogans

On Friday, during a break to improve the stage arrangements for the Chavittunadakm event in the wake of two students falling off the stage during a performance, students of Government Girls HSS, Pattom, got up on the stage and shouted slogans alleging that their complaints to the DDE about the result had gone unheeded.

The students and their parents alleged attempts to influence the results. Though the police tried to talk them into vacating the stage, the students and their parents did not relent. They alleged that the organisers who had promised to take a look at the video recordings before publishing the results on the website had failed to keep their word. They said they had secured the third position, but had been pushed to the fifth position, before being ranked third again.

The DDE then warned of action against the students for occupying the stage and failing to let the competition continue. Finally, after talks between the organisers and the school authorities, it was decided to submit an appeal against the results.