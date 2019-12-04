Thiruvananthapuram

Students vandalise classrooms

SFI activists taking out a march demanding the arrest of KSU workers allegedly involved in violent incidents at University College.

SFI activists taking out a march demanding the arrest of KSU workers allegedly involved in violent incidents at University College.   | Photo Credit: S. Gopakumar

Case registered against five students of University College

The Cantonment police have registered a case against five students of University College for allegedly vandalising a few classrooms and a teacher’s motorcycle on the campus on Monday.

The police have booked five third-year students of the Arabic Department, two of whom have been identified as Amshad and Hafeez Khan. The group allegedly broke the windows of the computer lab and two classrooms, and also tore the seat cover of a motorcycle that belonged to S. Babu, head of the Department of Mathematics.

Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
