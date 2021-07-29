Students in district score well in Plus Two exams

85.39% of the students in the regular schoolgoing category qualify for higher studies

As many as 85.39% of the students who appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations from the district in the regular schoolgoing category this year became eligible for higher studies.

The pass percentage last year was 83.41. As many as 32,297 students had appeared for the examinations in April this year. Of them, 27,579 qualified for higher education.

The number of students who secured A+ grade in all subjects was 4,175, a good increase from 1,664 last year.

Ten schools in the district registered 100% results. These included Government VHSS & THS for the Deaf, Jagathy; Christ Nagar EM HSS; Holy Angels Convent HSS; Lourde Mount HSS, Vattapara; Nirmala Bhavan EM HSS, Kowdiar; Sarvodaya Vidyalaya HSS, Nalanchira; Carmel Girls HSS, Vazhuthacaud; SSM HSS, Kochalumoodu, Chirayinkeezhu; Jyothi Nilayam HSS, Kazhakuttam; and Sri Ayyankali Memorial Government Model Residential School, Vellayani.

Two schools in the district had pass percentage below 30%. While Government Boys HSS, Chala, had a pass percentage of 26.05, Sri Sathya Sai EM HSS, Vellanad, had 0% results.

St. Mary’s HSS, Pattom, from where the highest number of students—841—appeared for the examination in the State, 810 became eligible for higher education, a pass percentage of 96.2. The school had 200 students with full A+ grades.

At Sarvodaya Vidylaya, Nalanchira, 25 of the 50 students bagged A+ in all subjects.

In the Technical school category, 59.26% of the students from the district became eligible for higher studies.

It was 52.83% last year.

In the Open School category, 50.25% of the candidates from the district became eligible for higher studies. Seven students in the category secured A+ grade in all subjects.

VHSE

As many as 1,873 students appeared for the vocational higher secondary examinations from the district. Of them, 1,563 cleared parts 1,2, and 3 to become eligible for higher education, a pass percentage of 83.45. This was up from 75.44 last year. In the National Skills Qualifications Framework scheme (regular), 784 of the 939 students who appeared for the examination became eligible for higher education. The pass percentage was 83.49, up from 77.09% last year. VHSS for Girls, Thiruvallam; GV Raja Sports School, Mylom; and Government VHSS and THS for Deaf, Jagathy; topped in the district; while Government RFT and VHSS, Valiathura, and HCHMKM VHSS, Vallakadavu, ranked among schools with least performance.