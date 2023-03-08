ADVERTISEMENT

Student dead, several injured after car ploughs into group at bus stop at Kallambalam in Kerala

March 08, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A college student died and several others were injured after a car ploughed into a group of students who were waiting for the bus at Kallambalam on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Sreshta M. Vijay of Attingal, a postgraduate student of KTCT College of Arts and Science, Kallambalam.

Another student whose injuries are of a serious nature is under treatment in a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening. The students were at the bus stop when the car, coming from the Kollam side, rammed the group. The driver has been taken into custody by the police.

