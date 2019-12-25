Strict curbs on water tankers

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Tuesday passed a bylaw for the regulation of tanker lorries engaged in the supply of water for drinking and other purposes in the capital city.

Under the new system, consumers can place their orders for water online — 500 litres is the minimum volume — for the tanker supply.

The payment of user fee for the services could also be remitted online.

Sanction awaited

The bylaw, which will come into effect once the State Government issues its stamp of approval, has provisions for instituting a comprehensive licensing mechanism for the tankers and strict monitoring.

Drinking water filling stations will be finalised and maintained by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). Filling stations for water (non-drinking purposes) will be decided by the Corporation.

The stations will issue water to the tankers after scanning the digital passes issued via the computerised facility of the Corporation that will also maintain a web portal and a call centre for the management of operations.

Once a tanker is filled, the filling station operator will scan the QR Code of the licencee and file it online along with the data on the volume of water and a photograph of the tanker.

Once the water is supplied, an OTP code issued by the customer has to be fed into the system.

The tankers will have colour codes — those engaged in the supply of drinking water will be painted blue.

Tankers used for supplying water for non-drinking purposes should be painted brown.

One-year term

The one-year licence term will extend from April 1 to March 31 the next year.

The bylaw also specifies the licence fee and deposits that have to be remitted by the operators and the relevant permits and licences issued by various Government agencies that have to be produced by the operators for obtaining the licence.

The vehicles should be equipped with the AIS 140 model GPS.

They should also have digital flow metres, and both equipment will be linked to the Corporation software.

The tankers cannot be used for any other purpose other than the one for which it has been certified.

The bylaw has inbuilt provisions for hefty penalties for tackling violations.

In a nutshell, the bylaw has five aims: ensure clean drinking water to citizens, stop fleecing by water tanker operators, ensure availability of water in emergencies, prevent diversion of drinking water for other purposes, and - through strict enforcement - prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.