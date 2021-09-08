Strict controls against illegal parking to ease new circular KSRTC service in Kerala capital, says Transport Minister Antony Raju

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 September 2021 18:21 IST

All the necessary steps for the launch of the service to improve public transport connectivity in the city and introduce KSRTC services to places where there is no existing service, have been completed, says the Minister

A high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju on Wednesday decided to impose strict controls to prevent illegal parking in order to ease the flow of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) new circular bus services set to be launched in the city.

All the necessary steps for the launch of the service to improve public transport connectivity in the city and introduce KSRTC services to places where there is no existing service, have been completed.

Advertising

Advertising

In the initial phase, the circular services will ply along seven routes. Colour-coded buses will ply these routes in the clockwise and anti-clockwise directions all through the day. Public can avail themselves of any number of trips in the circular bus routes upon obtaining a pass.

The meeting decided to take action against illegal parking, especially in the routes taken by the circular services, considering the possibility of traffic jams due to haphazard parking. Traffic Police officials said steps would be taken to tow away such vehicles.

Parking facilities

Mr. Raju has requested the public's cooperation for the services, which is expected to vastly improve connectivity. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation officials said the multi-level car parking lot located at its main office premises in Palayam will be opened to the public soon. More parking facilities are also being arranged in the city.

Transport secretary Biju Prabhakar, Thiruvananthapuram Sub Collector M.S. Madhavikutty and officials of the city Corporation, police, Public Works Department and the road safety authority participated in the meeting.