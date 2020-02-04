Stress on girls’ empowerment

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has stressed the need for empowerment of girls to ensure India’s progress at all levels.

“I feel that empowerment of girls and care for women are manifestations of our respect for womanhood. It is an ideal that elevates a society to higher levels of social welfare,” Mr. Khan said in his inaugural address at the valedictory function of the year-long centenary celebrations of SMSS Hindu Mahila Mandiram, one of the State’s pioneering women’s welfare and empowerment institutions, here on Monday.

Vision

“What we see in the work of Mahila Mandiram is the divine shade of human kindness. Inspired by the vision that emancipation of women was essential to human progress and transformation of society, Mahila Mandiram has always envisaged the ‘complete woman’ as an integral part of a developing society,” the Governor said.

Mr. Khan also lauded Kerala society for the extreme care given to the uncared for people.

“The success of Mahila Mandiram and its institutions is certainly an inspiring story of women, who decided to step out of their homes to provide relief to society. It is also a fine example in nation building and an inspiration for women to contribute to society,” he said.

The Governor presented the centenary award to K. Selvi, a differently abled person, who was a resident of the institution for 18 years. During her stay at Mahila Mandiram, she pursued her studies and also picked up various skills such as stitching, embroidery and book binding.

Mr. Khan also released a souvenir and launched the Mahima Unit of the institution at the function.

Be an earning member

Presiding over the function, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said that it was important for each woman to become an earning member.

“Since scarcity of funds is a problem, the uplift of the struggling sections is possible with the help of CSR funds of various institutions,” she said.

O. Rajagopa,l MLA, delivered the keynote address. Member of the ruling family of erstwhile Travancore Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi and president, Mahila Mandiram, K.Y. Radhalakshmi spoke.