Stormy debate in council over tender for LED lamps

Works panel chief clarifies all proceedings were followed

A council meeting of the city Corporation on Friday witnessed stormy debates over the awarding of tender for the purchase of 10,000 LED lights to United Electricals.

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) initially raised the issue, accusing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of not following proper tender proceedings in choosing the company.

The councillors of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also soon raised similar allegations.

On e-tender

The Opposition, in addition to questioning the tender proceedings also questioned the ruling party for not following e-tender for orders above ₹5 lakh, as per rules.

They also said that the company did not produce LED bulbs, but was outsourcing the same.

UDF councillor Padmakumar accused the ruling party of awarding the tender to the company since it was run by a relative of CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. This led to an uproar, with LDF councillor Palayam Rajan saying that the councillors have “stooped to the level of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala by raising baseless allegations.”

As the Opposition councillors protested, Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the names of those who were not in the council need not be taken during discussions. However, the UDF councillors staged a walk out in protest against not allowing Mr. Padmakumar to respond to the LDF councillor’s comment.

Later, Works standing committee chairperson D.R. Anil said that all the required proceedings were followed in the tendering process. He said that the previous councils and committees too had chosen the same company for the purpose.

The decision was taken considering the urgent need to replace the streetlights. Regarding e-tender, he said that a government order allowed the civic body to go ahead with normal tender for this purpose. The agenda was later passed after the clarifications.

Society shifting

The council also witnessed a debate over the temporary shifting of a workers’ co-operative society functioning within the Corporation premises to within the Corporation office, as civil works are going on.

The BJP accused the Mayor of providing favours to Left organisations. However, the agenda was later passed with Mr. Anil saying that it was a society for the Corporation’s own workers.