Storm water enters petrol pump’s tank

Tension prevailed at a petrol pump at Mannarakonam, near Vattiyurkavu, on Friday when several motorists complained of engine failure of vehicles soon after they refilled their fuel tanks at the outlet.
It later emerged that storm water resulting from the heavy downpour in the region had seeped into a storage tank of the petrol pump and contaminated the fuel reserve.
Owner to pay damages
Close to 30 vehicles, including four-wheelers, were apparently damaged. A few motorists took their vehicles to workshops and were told about the presence of water in the fuel tank. They rushed to the petrol pump and demanded compensation.
The outlet owner pacified the customers by agreeing to foot the bill for repairing the vehicles.
The motorists said they would seek legal recourse if the owner did not fulfil his promise.
