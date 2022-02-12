Stolen necklace of murder victim recovered

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 February 2022 20:16 IST

Accused pawned it in Kanyakumari, say police

The City police, which arrested a Tamil Nadu native on charge of murdering an employee of a nursery in Ambalamukku, recovered her stolen necklace from Kanyakumari on Saturday.

As part of evidence collection, the accused, Rajendran, was taken to various places, including Kanyakumari and Kavalkinaru in Tirunelveli, from where he was nabbed. The necklace that weighed around four sovereigns was recovered from a financial institution in Anjugramam, official sources said. He had allegedly pawned the gold, which he stole from the victim Vineetha, for nearly ₹90,000.

7-day police custody

The accused was identified by three witnesses, including an autorickshaw driver and a scooter owner who had given him lift after he had allegedly committing the crime. The investigation team, which produced Rajendran in a local court, secured his custody for seven days.