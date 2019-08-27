Sthreeshakthi award presented to Shylaja

Political parties and media can together work wonders if they work together in issues concerning the development of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after presenting the eighth Sthreeshakthi award instituted by Asianet News to Health Minister K.K.Shylaja here on Monday.

“The media has made commendable interventions in the social sector. A person cannot be faulted for expecting a similar commitment and sincerity from the media towards the public and the State in the activity of news dissemination too. Quite a few have expressed doubts with me whether some of the biggest media groups in Kerala have stood for the interests of the State and its people in issues concerning the distress relief fund, Centre’s relief measures, relief from overseas and salary challenge following the unprecedented floods last year. In matters concerning the larger interests of the State, a person cannot be faulted for expecting the media to give unstinting support,” he said.

Nipah crisis

Ms.Shylaja was chosen for the award for her administrative capabilities and humanitarian interventions in fighting the Nipah virus.

She handed over the award money of ₹1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.